Columbus named a top Memorial Day weekend destination by Southern Living

Credit: Steve Gibbon/AllTrails App

Credit: Steve Gibbon/AllTrails App

By Mona Moore, Ledger-Enquirer
30 minutes ago

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

The secret’s out, Columbus.

Southern Living Magazine included Columbus, Georgia in this year’s top 20 places to visit for Memorial Day.

The magazine listed three great places to visit while in Columbus: Chattahoochee Riverwalk’s 15 miles of walking and biking paths, the National Infantry Museum to try out combat simulators and a film at the Giant Screen Theater and Mabella for a plate of spaghetti.

Columbus narrowly missed the top 10, coming in 11th place behind Panama City, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Corpus Christi, Texas. Ocean City, Maryland eked into the top southern city to visit.

Columbus beat out places like New Orleans, Louisiana: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Naples, Florida.

If you’re looking for someplace fun to spend the holiday, many destinations on the list are within a few hour’s drive from Middle GA.

Here’s Southern Living Magazine’s top 20 Memorial Day weekend destinations in the South:

  1. Ocean City, Maryland
  2. Arlington, Virginia Saint
  3. Augustine, Florida
  4. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  5. Galveston, Texas
  6. Asheville, North Carolina
  7. Savannah, Georgia
  8. Jacksonville, Florida
  9. Corpus Christi, Texas
  10. Panama City, Florida
  11. Columbus, Georgia
  12. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  13. Wilmington, North Carolina
  14. Naples, Florida
  15. Biloxi, Mississippi
  16. New Braunfels, Texas
  17. Annapolis, Maryland
  18. Charleston, South Carolina
  19. New Orleans, Louisiana
  20. Charlottesville, Virginia

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Mona Moore, Ledger-Enquirer
