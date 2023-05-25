Columbus named a top Memorial Day weekend destination by Southern Living

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

The secret’s out, Columbus.

Southern Living Magazine included Columbus, Georgia in this year’s top 20 places to visit for Memorial Day.

The magazine listed three great places to visit while in Columbus: Chattahoochee Riverwalk’s 15 miles of walking and biking paths, the National Infantry Museum to try out combat simulators and a film at the Giant Screen Theater and Mabella for a plate of spaghetti.

Columbus narrowly missed the top 10, coming in 11th place behind Panama City, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Corpus Christi, Texas. Ocean City, Maryland eked into the top southern city to visit.

Columbus beat out places like New Orleans, Louisiana: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Naples, Florida.

If you’re looking for someplace fun to spend the holiday, many destinations on the list are within a few hour’s drive from Middle GA.

Here’s Southern Living Magazine’s top 20 Memorial Day weekend destinations in the South:

Ocean City, Maryland Arlington, Virginia Saint Augustine, Florida Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Galveston, Texas Asheville, North Carolina Savannah, Georgia Jacksonville, Florida Corpus Christi, Texas Panama City, Florida Columbus, Georgia Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Wilmington, North Carolina Naples, Florida Biloxi, Mississippi New Braunfels, Texas Annapolis, Maryland Charleston, South Carolina New Orleans, Louisiana Charlottesville, Virginia

