City of Thunderbolt brings composting, conservation efforts to residents

Edward Drohan, Thunderbolt council member, said he is in the early stages of formulating a conservation plan for the town of about 2,600 and cites slowly increasing water costs as one of the reasons for doing so.

"There's a dual purpose," said Drohan. "There's an overarching conservation goal, which has to do with being good to the earth. Whereas it relates to the water system, it is known that compostables that go down the drain are damaging to the system. Therefore, compostables that don't go down the drain actually help the system last longer and work better."

"I never thought about composting because I only thought about it in the context of a garden," said Stephen Yost, a Thunderbolt resident. "Knowing that somebody is collecting stuff, it helped spark that idea that maybe we should be doing this."

Vaughan and Wedum laid out the process for households that want to participate: All it takes is throwing your food scraps into a different container instead of in the trash where it will be taken to methane-producing landfills or down the sink where it's bound to damage pipes.

COR Compost, which started its operations in 2019, has had over 600 resident sign-ups and 20 commercial accounts, most of which are downtown Savannah restaurants.

Residents who sign up receive a commercial food-grade bucket in which they can place their kitchen waste. They can either drop the contents off at the Forsyth Farmers' Market every Saturday at COR Compost's stand or at one of three self-serve stations across the city. Curbside pick-up is also available to residents for a fee.

Those who use the newest self-serve station by Wesley Oak United Methodist Church in Thunderbolt can receive a free cup of coffee from Finches Sandwiches and Sundries, the restaurant across the street.

Those who would still like to sign up can do so online (corcompost.com/signup) or at the Forsyth Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We had a lot of residents from the islands interested, but logistically it didn't make sense," said Vaughan.

Now, with a closer drop-off station in Thunderbolt, Chatham County residents on the east side can participate much easier.

Town restaurants, Finches, Chiriya's Thai Cuisine and Tubby's Tank House will be taking part in a free two-month composting trial, which is about how long it takes for food waste to fully decompose on COR Compost's farm. The usual process takes four to five months, but COR's solar-powered aeration system cuts that time in half, said Vaughan.

At the end of the trial, restaurants will get to see their previous food waste in composted form — a dark, nutrient-rich soil.

Depending on the results from this trial period, COR Compost and Atlantic Waste, which handles waste management for the city, could potentially coordinate and work with businesses in a more formal arrangement.

"They're pioneering this right now for the restaurants," said Finches co-owner Rebecca Matthews. "There's been nobody else who's approached us and said, 'hey there's a better way.'"

Matthews, who composts at home already, said she's excited to start incorporating it into her business, as well.

"For our millennial toast that we do, which is an avocado toast, we go through like a hundred avocados every couple of days, so that's a lot of waste," said Matthews.

Chiriya Moore, who runs Chiriya's Thai Cuisine, said she does her own composting in her garden behind the restaurant, but is participating in the pilot program because she believes the city needs to do more with recycling and composting.

"I don't throw anything away," she said as she crushed a bag of egg shells beneath her feet and gestured towards the dirt, which, along with the egg shells, is speckled with scraps of vegetables and banana leaves.

"If you don't do it now [recycling, composting], it's going to become a big problem," said Moore. "I do what I can now."

Saving dollars and the earth

According to the USDA, a person, on average, produces about a pound of food waste per day.

Using conservative estimates based on that statistic, the town of Thunderbolt produces about 91,000 pounds (or 45.5 tons) of food waste per year that goes down the drain, said Drohan.

Extrapolate that to the rest of the county, and that's a lot of food waste in the pipes.

A study from Georgia Southern University's Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research found that the city of Savannah produced about a total of 22,800 tons of food waste in 2016.

Right now, COR composts about 480 tons on their one acre farm.

"With the right support for this movement we could take away 10% of the city landfill's compostable material on just the first tier of becoming a commercially regulated facility," said Wedum.

Along with composting, the city is mapping out a plan to conserve water, a long-term effort that municipalities around Savannah are working on.

"For a water system, you've got to be thinking 50 years down the road," said Drohan, "you can't let it get to a point where, it doesn't matter how much money you have or how hard you work, you're going to have a crisis."

On a local level, Drohan said this will save Thunderbolt resident's tax dollars. Conserving water means drawing less from the City Savannah as well, which costs about 2.5 times as much as the city's main source of water.

"We're trying to avoid damage to the infrastructure, we're trying to stretch tax dollars and we're trying to do well for the earth," said Drohan.

Vaughan echoes that idea when it comes to composting. In addition to environmental benefits, it can be a fiscal advantage.

"There's actually a large revenue that we're missing out on by just throwing it in a landfill," said Vaughan. "We can literally take half of what our waste is and turn it into a product. This is the solution to reamend our soil and have something for the future."

