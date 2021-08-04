Charter school, district fix transportation issue for special education students

Negotiations between the district and the charter school are on going.

Lollis said SCA has 12 special education students with individual education plans (IEPs) that specifically state the district is required to provide transportation for those children. Denying transportation to special education children who require it is a violation of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Late Wednesday afternoon, Savannah-Chatham issued this statement: "Savannah Classical students with IEPs/504 plans that specifically require transportation were in fact routed for services and buses were available today."

Lollis explained SCA hires its own special education teachers and other staff such as speech therapists because that allows the charter school to control how its federal, state, and local funding is spent for those services.

"As a Charter school that has elected not to receive special education services from the District, they are required to ensure these students are provided transportation and may seek services which they feel are best suited for their families," the district's statement continued.

Lollils added if the district provided special education staff for the charter school the district could tell the charter how many staff it can hire; and that ultimately impacts other children outside of special education.

"We had our attorney reach out to their attorney," Lollis added. "After they spoke, the district came back and said, we will provide the services through the end of the month. Let's come back to the table and talk; and that's where we are."

Transportation for Priority 1-2-3 students

During the First Day of School tour at Godley Station K-8 School, district officials explained the transportation situation.

After the district adjusted the bell times for its six K-8 schools — excluding Garrison School for the Arts and Charles Ellis because they're choice schools — the district re-issued the transportation survey to 1,648 families. Those families either had never responded to the survey initially, or maybe declined bus service for their students based upon the old bell times.

"We realized that with the bell schedule changing, families might say, 'You know what, now I need transportation," when they originally said no," explained Kurt Hetager, district chief public affairs and administrative services officer. "We reissued that [survey] and we're going to leave that open through next Wednesday for that family base."

Hetager added the district is currently transporting more than 18,000 students — those eligible as Priority 1, 2 or 3.

Due to the bus driver shortage, the district said during the summer that students would be offered bus transportation if they were in these groups:

• Priority 1: Identified students with IEP or 504 [plans] that requires special transportation services, English speakers of other languages (ESOL), and McKinney Vento (homeless) students;

• Priority 2: Zoned elementary and K-8 students

• Priority 3: Zoned middle school & high school students

"There are going to be some problems the first one or two weeks of school," Hetager added, saying the district has been working 24 hours a day to work out issues. Parents are encouraged to call the district's transportation hotline at 912-395-6065 with any questions or concerns.

"Other than this problem, the first day of school is going very well," Lollis added.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

