“Within a few short months it was taken down and feared to be lost forever,” she said. “It was found about six months ago and it was in bits and pieces. Panhandle made sure he had recovered every piece and promised he would do something again to help the Kiah Museum.”

The mural was unveiled in the Asa Gordon Library at Savannah State University.

“Panhandle had created 83 amazing pieces and we silently prayed that the show would sell out” during the June art show," Johnson-Simon said. “With close to 200 in attendance, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, volunteers became busy putting stickers on paintings until time to close. True to his promise Scott Stanton, a/k/a Panhandle Slim became our biggest donor for the Campaign to Save the Kiah Museum building, raising enough with his art to donate $3,600.”

Other dignitaries in attendance included former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson, archaeologist Laura Seifert, Rebecca Fenwick and Friends of the Kiah Museum President Tina Hicks.

At press time, the GoFundMe page had listed donations of $12,015 with a goal of $80,000. The Kiah House Museum building is at 505 W. 36th St. The GoFundMe page is online at tinyurl.com/c9wwf8pj.

Andria Segedy is the news submissions coordinator for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at asegedy@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @andria_segedy

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Campaign raises funds to save one of Savannah's oldest Black-founded museums