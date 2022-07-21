ajc logo
X

Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August

Bubba's 33 is getting closer to opening for business at the Exchange in Gwinnett in Buford. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the inside of the pizza and burgers restaurant. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans)

Combined ShapeCaption
Bubba's 33 is getting closer to opening for business at the Exchange in Gwinnett in Buford. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the inside of the pizza and burgers restaurant. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans)

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Curt Yeomans, Gwinnett Daily Post
46 minutes ago

Buford-area diners will soon have another restaurant option in the Mall of Georgia area.

Bubba’s 33 announced it is preparing to open its new location at 2925 Buford Drive, which is in the Exchange at Gwinnett development, in late August. It will be the 39th Bubba’s 33 location to open in the nation. The nine-year-old Fayetteville, N.C.-based restaurant chain features a garage-style layout and serves burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, wings, pasta, steaks, chicken, fish, shrimp, starters, desserts and kid’s dishes.

“With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos, and for sports fans, wall-to-wall TVs. An expansive menu includes made-from-scratch, hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, fresh, never frozen big bold burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye.”

The Bubba’s 33 location at the Exchange at Gwinnett will employ 200 people, and the restaurant is currently hiring part-time and full-time workers to fill positions such as pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

ExploreCam and C.J. Newton’s Smokey Stallion brings smoked meats to Castleberry Hill

Anyone who is interested in applying for a job at the restaurant can visit https://tinyurl.com/B33bufordjobs or stop by the hiring trailer, which is located in the parking lot of the restaurant, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

This is the latest restaurant to open at the Exchange at Gwinnett.

Five Guys, Chipotle, Jinya Ramen Bar, MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Starbucks, Planet Smoothie, Halal Guys, Tan-Cha Tea House, Wingstop and Smallcakes Cupcakery. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at the development was hiring workers earlier this year.

Gusto and Hacienda Bar and Grill are also getting closer to opening at the Exchange at Gwinnett in the not-too-distant future. Several other restaurants are expected to open at the development at some point in the future, including a Whataburger, Pickle and Social, Twisted Crab Seafood and Bar and Taqueria Tsunami.

A food hall had been touted for a long time as part of the development, but it is no longer shown on a site map on the development’s website.

ajc.com

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Curt Yeomans, Gwinnett Daily Post
Editors' Picks
Court allowed Georgia’s abortion ban to take effect. What now?18h ago
Abrams plays offense after Georgia’s anti-abortion law takes effect
5h ago
UPDATE: Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
1h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
22h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
22h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
The Latest
MCLB-Albany holds change of command ceremony for Marine Corps Logistics Command
22h ago
Brookwood High School grad accomplishes her goal of becoming a published author
Conyers businesswoman Tamara Gatson opens The Book Cellar in Olde Town
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
5h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top