Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August

This is the latest restaurant to open at the Exchange at Gwinnett.

Five Guys, Chipotle, Jinya Ramen Bar, MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Starbucks, Planet Smoothie, Halal Guys, Tan-Cha Tea House, Wingstop and Smallcakes Cupcakery. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at the development was hiring workers earlier this year.

Gusto and Hacienda Bar and Grill are also getting closer to opening at the Exchange at Gwinnett in the not-too-distant future. Several other restaurants are expected to open at the development at some point in the future, including a Whataburger, Pickle and Social, Twisted Crab Seafood and Bar and Taqueria Tsunami.

A food hall had been touted for a long time as part of the development, but it is no longer shown on a site map on the development’s website.

