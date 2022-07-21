Bubba’s 33 preparing to open at Exchange at Gwinnett in August

Buford-area diners will soon have another restaurant option in the Mall of Georgia area.
Bubba’s 33 announced it is preparing to open its new location at 2925 Buford Drive, which is in the Exchange at Gwinnett development, in late August. It will be the 39th Bubba’s 33 location to open in the nation. The nine-year-old Fayetteville, N.C.-based restaurant chain features a garage-style layout and serves burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, wings, pasta, steaks, chicken, fish, shrimp, starters, desserts and kid’s dishes.
“With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos, and for sports fans, wall-to-wall TVs. An expansive menu includes made-from-scratch, hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, fresh, never frozen big bold burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye.”
The Bubba’s 33 location at the Exchange at Gwinnett will employ 200 people, and the restaurant is currently hiring part-time and full-time workers to fill positions such as pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.
Anyone who is interested in applying for a job at the restaurant can visit https://tinyurl.com/B33bufordjobs or stop by the hiring trailer, which is located in the parking lot of the restaurant, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
This is the latest restaurant to open at the Exchange at Gwinnett.
Five Guys, Chipotle, Jinya Ramen Bar, MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Starbucks, Planet Smoothie, Halal Guys, Tan-Cha Tea House, Wingstop and Smallcakes Cupcakery. A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at the development was hiring workers earlier this year.
Gusto and Hacienda Bar and Grill are also getting closer to opening at the Exchange at Gwinnett in the not-too-distant future. Several other restaurants are expected to open at the development at some point in the future, including a Whataburger, Pickle and Social, Twisted Crab Seafood and Bar and Taqueria Tsunami.
A food hall had been touted for a long time as part of the development, but it is no longer shown on a site map on the development’s website.
Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
