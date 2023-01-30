Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome

The new build will establish assembly lines for local tractor production by expanding its current semi knock down assembly lines into complete knock down facilities.

Plans are to increase its annual tractor production capacity from 30,000 to 50,000 units in its four North American plants. In addition, the South Korean manufacturer plans to increase parts and supply to more than 300 dealerships in North America.

Serving as the distribution arm of the firm, TYM North America aims to generate $1 billion in revenue within three years and rise to become one of the top companies in the agricultural industry.

The company completed negotiations with the state in May 2022 and expects to begin the factory design work this May. The goal is to complete the $15-20 million facility by June 2023, a company representative said in 2022. The expansion will include an estimated 150 jobs.

TYM effectively purchased Branson’s parent company Kukje Machinery Co. in 2016 and then gained full control by 2021. Both TYM-USA and Branson are North American subsidiaries of Korea-based TYM Group.

The company is one of the top five tractor manufacturers in North America with a total manufacturing market share of more than 10% of the North American tractor market under 100HP.

