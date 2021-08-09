Be My Calla lilies an easy to grow with six colors to choose from

I ended up creating calla lily vignettes with the combinations. Some were planned, others just happened. I might not have planned red coneflowers and the yellow Be My Sunshine calla to partner up, but they did. A real calla lily pro might not like that, but guess what, the happy wife did! This kind of scenario happened throughout the garden, but for the train wreck.

In this one special area I planned to grow a tall Red Abyssinian banana with the new Summerific Edge of Night perennial hibiscus. The Be My Calla Prince calla lilies were to be the perfect partners. My wreck occurred when a chipmunk ran into the planting that was looking so picture perfect. Allie, a 110-pound Dutch Shepherd living with me saw this and said "Stay, Grand Dad, I’ll get that chipmunk out for you." The banana and the chipmunk came through just fine, everything else is in triage.

The six Be My Calla lilies have dazzling colors, like Be My Sunshine a flashy yellow, and Be My Main Squeeze, a hot orange that ages with fiery red tips. The Be My Heart is a deep dark burgundy that will partner well with all of the other colors. Be My Princess is a glowing iridescent pink and will be the hit for the princesses living at your home. Deep burgundy red will steal your heart. The last two are Be My Prince, a rich deep pink with white margins, and Be My First Love, which I consider to be a sensational mauve-pink.

Be My Calla lilies coming from Proven Winners really are easy to grow and recommended as perennial in zones 8a and warmer. They can be grown in the landscape, in containers and in areas indoors, too. Next year looks to be packed with great new plants and the Be My Calla lilies will surely be a hit.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman Winter at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

