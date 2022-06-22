Atlanta’s summer NASCAR Weekend kicks off with free Camper Appreciation Party

The Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, with food served and guest appearances until 7:30 p.m. Garrett Collins Project then starts their show immediately after.

The party is just part of the opening night festivities for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend. Fans can also check out Legends and Bandolero racing on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s ¼ mile from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for free. Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta then hosts “Laps for Charity” — offering participants the opportunity to drive around the speedway in their own vehicles — starting at 8 p.m.

It’s all part of a weekend packed full of racing, music, and entertainment. For more information on the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend July 8-10 or to purchase tickets, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

