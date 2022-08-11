After two-year COVID-forced absence, Southwest Georgia Fair to return

“It’s also important because the fair helps our service organization give back to the people in this community who would not make it without our support. We’re able to focus on the four pillars of our organization: our national project of preventing child abuse, programs that serve our youths, Americanism and veterans, as well as community service.”

Explore The Atlanta Fair is a family affair

While Nichols acknowledge that the two years with no fair has cut into the Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Georgia Inc.’s budget and will force the organization to cut back on the free entertainers (“like magicians and hypnotists”), he says patrons can expect the elements that are a vital part of the fair.

“The James Straits Shows will be here for the 68th year; we’ll have all the games and rides on the midway, and the vendors that everyone loves will be here just like always,” Nichols said. “And, what’s become a real favorite, the demolition derby will be back. We just don’t have the budget for some of the ‘extras’ that we’ve had in the past. Even without the fair the last two years, we’ve still had to pay taxes, pay insurance, pay upkeep and maintenance for these 110 acres of the fairgrounds.”

Ownership of the fairgrounds, Perrine explains, makes the Albany Exchange Club one of about 20 out of “between 400 and 600″ Exchange service organizations that actually own property.

“According to our charter, we can own a mallet, a bell and a podium,” the Exchange Club president said. “Since the Exchange Club couldn’t own property, there is actually a separate organization that ‘owns’ the property.

“But leading up to and during the fair, there may be a few who are physically unable, but about 90% of our club membership will be out here working.”

Chief among them, Perrine notes, will be Nichols and current Exchange Club Fair of Southwest Georgia Inc. President Larry Griffin.

“Most everyone in the club works to make the fair a success each year, but Skip and Larry put in mammoth hours. I’d say anywhere from 500 up to 1,000 hours,” Perrine said. “They’re the heart and soul of the fair.”

That’s easy, Nichols humbly responds, when the event means so much to the community and region.

“This becomes part of you,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of something like this because it’s in my heart.”

Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.