A guide to Valentine’s Day events around metro Atlanta

Valentines in the Garden

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 6:30-10:30 p.m., spend a romantic evening under the stars at the Atlanta Botanical Garden with musician Joe Gransden, a vow renewal, special dishes available throughout the property, cocktails, and more. Cost: $85 for non-members, $80 for members. Tickets are available here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance

French dining at Brassica on Wednesday, Feb. 14, will feature a lavish four-course dinner and live music in the Waldorf Astoria’s iconic Peacock Alley lobby lounge. Book a reservation on Open Table.

Marry We with Mayor Andre Dickens

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will marry 25 couples in a group wedding on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Packages start at $2,500 for an stress-free wedding, professional portraits, live entertainment, dinner, open bar, and desserts. The location is revealed only to participating couples. All nationalities, religions, and sexual orientations are welcome. To register, click here.

Lights of Love

A special Valentine’s Day event for the patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Lights of Love will take place Feb. 14 at each campus – Hughes Spalding (5:30 p.m), Egleston (8 p.m.) and Scottish Rite (8 p.m). Children’s staff, volunteers, families and supporters from across Atlanta will stand outside the windows of all three hospital campuses. They will then shine flashlights to the patients in their hospital rooms who will shine their lights back at the crowd.

Sweetheart’s Dance

Formerly known as the dad-daughter dance, Brookhaven Park and Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Valentine’s Dance returns Sunday, Feb. 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the Lynwood Park Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven, GA, 30319. The event includes music, dancing, photos, and dinner. Cost: $30 for the first adult/child, and $10 for each additional child. Register here by Feb. 16.

