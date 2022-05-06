9-year-old Senoia boy raises $5K for Ukraine

Credit: Emily Wilson Credit: Emily Wilson

“Papa” and “Mimi” Wilson were recruited. After all, Smith declared, “Mimi makes the best pound cakes in the world.” His papa’s culinary skills are legendary, too. An added plus was his Georgia Tech granddaddy’s engineering acumen. Production would need to be streamlined. And that’s a good thing.

On the first Sunday of spring, Smith—all 4 feet 10 inches—stood tall in the pulpit of Senoia United Methodist Church. He said Ukrainians were hurting. He wanted to help them. He asked members of the church to help, too. Smith outlined how he felt led to do something, anything that would guarantee 100 percent of the money raised would go to 17 Methodist churches in Ukraine.

Then Smith announced, “After the service, I have free samples of ‘the best pound cake in the world.’ Outside, I will be taking orders. I hope you will help me help the people of Ukraine.” Sure enough, with the help of his mom and dad Tom, he had tiny squares of pound cake speared with toothpicks, ready for the tasting.

Credit: Emily Wilson Credit: Emily Wilson

When the congregation stepped outside the historic church in Coweta County, smiling Smith was ready. Business was brisk. He sold 33 pound cakes at $18 each, or $594. He took orders for more. Add to that another $100 worth of Mimi and Papa’s icebox cookies for a total of $694. And that was just the first day. He went to sleep Sunday night, dreaming of his upcoming marketing blitz. Smith may be a little boy, but he thinks big.

Smith has since raised more than $5,000.

You might wonder how I know about this 9-year-old’s ambition to make a difference on the other side of the globe. Pam and I have known our seventh grandson, Lamar NeSmith Wilson, since the day Smith was born.

We also know that this blond, blue-eyed altruistic entrepreneur has a big heart. If Smith Wilson stepped on the scales, he’d weigh 80 pounds. But if you asked his family, we’d say about 70 pounds of Smith is his loving heart.

Credit: The Press-Sentinel Credit: The Press-Sentinel

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Press-Sentinel. The Press-Sentinel is a twice weekly newspaper located in Jesup, Georgia. Visit them at thepress-sentinel.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.