5 Savannah officers fired, one on probation after man's hanging death in police custody

Officers found him suffering from "injuries sustained by an object in his possession," the SPD release read. Police attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Harvey died as a result of his injuries.

Attorney Mawuli Mel Davis, who is representing the family, said the alleged aggravated assault may have occurred at a gas station in Savannah, but no other details are known.

Monday’s press conference came after Davis and his partner Francys Johnson met with Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, Mayor Van Johnson and other city officials. Johnson said they all acknowledge that Harvey’s death shouldn’t have occurred and that the officers violated SPD policies.

Van Johnson said while he and the council don’t have any input in the termination process, Savannah city manager Michael Brown upheld the firings based on the facts of the internal affairs investigation.

“I promised the family that we would thoroughly investigate it internally and determine whether rules were broken or not followed and that we would have accountability,” Johnson said.

“Although I don’t have any role in the decision-making process I believe from my briefing that their investigation was thorough.”

Johnson called the situation tragic and said he extended apologies and condolences to Harvey’s family.

“I hate that we have to be in this situation,” he said.

Attorney Francys Johnson echoed those sentiments: “This is a tough day. It’s a tough day for the city of Savannah for those who look to the Savannah Police Department to serve and protect, and it's a tough day for the Harvey family."

Davis said there are still next steps to consider, including a potential civil case and the status of the GBI’s investigation. Davis said as far as the city knows the case has not been turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney's Office yet. “That's a very critical next step because it is in that report and investigation that we will know whether anyone will be held criminally liable,” Davis said.

But has attorneys work toward some justice for their client, the Harvey family begs for answers in the case.

“I's just been hard finding out what happened and how it happened,” son Michael Harvey said. “We had so many questions and we've got some answers. But we're not going to stop until we get all our questions answered. We just want to know the truth. We just want to know why this happened.”

Since Harvey’s death, Francys Johnson said the law firm has received many “disturbing” complaints from residents regarding the Savannah Police Department. Those complaints have been forwarded to the city. “What that says is there is a culture of toleration which would disgust any person on goodwill," Francys Johnson said.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 5 Savannah officers fired, one on probation after man's hanging death in police custody