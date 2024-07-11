Here is a look at the handful of the athletes nominated for 2024 ESPYS who have ties to metro Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is nominated for ESPY’s “MLB Player” award. Acuña won last year’s MVP by becoming the first player in history to hit 40 or more home runs and steal 70 or more bases. We’re still recovering from his season-ending injury in May.

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics guard and Marietta native Jaylen Brown is nominated for ESPY’s “Championship Performance” award. Axios Boston says Brown’s performance helped the Celtics clinch their first NBA championship in 16 years.

Haleigh Bryant

LSU gymnast and Atlanta native Haleigh Bryant received two ESPY Award nominations for “Breakthrough Athlete” and “Female College Athlete. Axios New Orleans says Bryant led LSU gymnastics to its first NCAA national championship victory in April.

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard and Atlanta native Anthony Edwards secured a “Play Award” nomination at the ESPYs. Axios Twin Cities called Edwards Team USA’s most efficient player in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Coco Gauff

And last but never least, there’s champion tennis player and Atlanta native Coco Gauff, a nominee for the ESPY “Female Athlete” and “Tennis Player” awards. The 20-year-old singles and doubles Grand Slam champion won the doubles French Open title this year and will soon represent the USA at the Olympics.