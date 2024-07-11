Breaking: Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
Partner

These ESPY Awards nominees have ties to metro Atlanta

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna speaks to members of the media before the Braves game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He will undergo season-ending surgery. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna speaks to members of the media before the Braves game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Atlanta. Acuna suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He will undergo season-ending surgery. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Partner Badge Logo
By Wilborn P. Nobles III, Axios
2 hours ago

This story was originally published by Axios, also owned by Cox Enterprises.

The 2024 ESPY Awards, hosted by Serena Williams, are set to take place Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

The broadcast of the ceremony begins at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Here is a look at the handful of the athletes nominated for 2024 ESPYS who have ties to metro Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II reacts after hitting the game-ending walk off single scoring Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna (not pictured) during the 10th inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is nominated for ESPY’s “MLB Player” award. Acuña won last year’s MVP by becoming the first player in history to hit 40 or more home runs and steal 70 or more bases. We’re still recovering from his season-ending injury in May.

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scores as Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard and Marietta native Jaylen Brown is nominated for ESPY’s “Championship Performance” award. Axios Boston says Brown’s performance helped the Celtics clinch their first NBA championship in 16 years.

Haleigh Bryant

LSU senior Haleigh Bryant performs a floor routine during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Ohio State on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

LSU gymnast and Atlanta native Haleigh Bryant received two ESPY Award nominations for “Breakthrough Athlete” and “Female College Athlete. Axios New Orleans says Bryant led LSU gymnastics to its first NCAA national championship victory in April.

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards gestures as time runs out in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard and Atlanta native Anthony Edwards secured a “Play Award” nomination at the ESPYs. Axios Twin Cities called Edwards Team USA’s most efficient player in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Sonay Kartal of Britain in their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

And last but never least, there’s champion tennis player and Atlanta native Coco Gauff, a nominee for the ESPY “Female Athlete” and “Tennis Player” awards. The 20-year-old singles and doubles Grand Slam champion won the doubles French Open title this year and will soon represent the USA at the Olympics.

About the Author

Wilborn P. Nobles III, Axios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Ex-Georgia school official sentenced in wife’s Thanksgiving cocaine death

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

BREAKING
Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County scraps plans for new $1.7B jail for a $300M renovation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports
The Latest

Credit: Sarah Oney

What’s it like to drive an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? This Columbus native was hired
2h ago
The work of Dr. Seuss lives in this Georgia home, business
Meet Atlanta’s Olympic pin collectors
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform