11-year-old Locust Grove student pens children’s book

It’s an endeavor that blossomed as a result of the pandemic, the 11-year-old’s father said.

“All Through the Game” is a rhythmic book that can be read along to the song “The Wheels on the Bus” and take children on the adventure of what it is like to physically play football.

The book references the clashing of helmets, the cheering of a crowd and the celebrations of a victory as a leading player in the game.

“We were all in the house and I started singing something to the tune of the wheels on the bus, then my wife said something and he said something and two days later he went into the room and started writing,” Purvis said in relation to how the book came to fruition.

Explore Tamika Newhouse teaches how to make success happen at Black Writers Weekend

The Luella Middle School student’s accomplishment fills his mother, Calnetra, with pride.

“It’s more of a proud moment because he’s a very intelligent and smart boy,” she said Wednesday. “I knew that he always had it in him. He’s not just a great athlete but a great student.”

The children’s book is set to hit the shelves on Oct. 4.

Interested readers can preorder the sing-along storybook at Target, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and MascotBooks.com.

