11-year-old Locust Grove student pens children’s book

11-year-old Demetrius Purvis II has taken the game from the field to the pages with the recent publication of his book. Purvis II is the author of “All Through the Game,” a children’s book geared toward helping kids with their motor skills.

By Nefeteria Brewster, Henry Herald
45 minutes ago

Football is one game that Demetrius Purvis II knows very well.

His knowledge of the game began at the young age of 4, but grew into a lasting passion after the Locust Grove youth became triumphant in the flag football league.

“That’s the passion and that’s the love he has for the game,” his father, Demetrius Purvis Sr. said. “Football is his favorite sport.”

It’s an endeavor that blossomed as a result of the pandemic, the 11-year-old’s father said.

“All Through the Game” is a rhythmic book that can be read along to the song “The Wheels on the Bus” and take children on the adventure of what it is like to physically play football.

The book references the clashing of helmets, the cheering of a crowd and the celebrations of a victory as a leading player in the game.

“We were all in the house and I started singing something to the tune of the wheels on the bus, then my wife said something and he said something and two days later he went into the room and started writing,” Purvis said in relation to how the book came to fruition.

The Luella Middle School student’s accomplishment fills his mother, Calnetra, with pride.

“It’s more of a proud moment because he’s a very intelligent and smart boy,” she said Wednesday. “I knew that he always had it in him. He’s not just a great athlete but a great student.”

The children’s book is set to hit the shelves on Oct. 4.

Interested readers can preorder the sing-along storybook at Target, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and MascotBooks.com.

