In foreign policy, he repeatedly tackled seemingly intractable challenges his predecessors avoided. He signed the Panama Canal treaties, which improved U.S. relations with Latin America. Through tireless personal diplomacy, he got the Camp David Accords, which have kept the peace between Israel and Egypt since 1979. He got the United States to live up to its creed of freedom by strongly pushing for more human rights for everyone around the world, including our allies. This gave Latin Americans tremendous hope and helped inspire the region’s dramatic move to democracy in the 1980s. Carter also signed the SALT II nuclear arms control treaty with the Soviet Union to put some brakes on the Cold War arms race.

Daring to pursue yet another major policy initiative he believed would help the entire world, in 1979 Carter became the first U.S. president to normalize relations with communist China and even hosted Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping at the White House. Carter and Deng began supplying the guerrillas fighting the Russian Army’s cruel occupation of Afghanistan. With U.S. and Chinese help, the Russians withdrew from the country in 1989. Carter and Deng also began what became the enormous Sino-American trade, that has benefited both economies tremendously. Throughout his presidency, from 1977 to 1981, the United States didn’t bomb, fire at or invade anyone anywhere in the world, and Carter led a scrupulously honest administration free of any significant scandal. How many presidents can say anything like that about theirs?

As a former president, Carter traveled the world for decades to push for peace, make sure elections were conducted fairly, promote human rights, assist agricultural and economic development in developing nations, save many lives in Africa through vaccination and build homes for poor people in America — even in his 90s after beating brain cancer.

Carter did so much to help people on the macro and micro levels. Long after retiring from elective politics, he still visited poor families with fruit, hosted disadvantaged children in his home and played tennis with them, and helped get a public pool in 1998 for impoverished children in southwest Georgia. He and his wife were even there when it opened to swim with them.

The three best Sunday school experiences of my life were in Carter’s classes at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. Arriving only with his Bible, he would eagerly ask where everyone was from, commenting on his connection to each location. He then updated us on his and Rosalynn’s latest travels before reading Scripture, giving his lesson for the day and concluding with prayer. After the service, the Carters patiently stood for photographs and shook hands with all of us.