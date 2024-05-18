Opinion

The week in cartoons

31 minutes ago

These cartoons represent the best of the week’s political drawings from cartoonists across the country. The AJC editorial board has selected from a variety of artists at Counterpoint Media and Creators Syndicate including Pedro X. Molina, Lisa Benson, Steve Breen, Eric Allie, Tim Campbell, Clay Bennett and Mike Beckom.

Steve Breen of Creators Syndicate

Credit: Steve Breen/Creators Syndicate

Credit: Steve Breen/Creators Syndicate

Tim Campbell of Counterpoint

Credit: Tim Campbell

Credit: Tim Campbell

Pedro X. Molina of Counterpoint

Credit: Pedro X. Molina/Counterpoint

Credit: Pedro X. Molina/Counterpoint

Credit: Pedro X. Molina/Counterpoint

Credit: Pedro X. Molina/Counterpoint

Lisa Benson of Counterpoint

Credit: Lisa Benson

Credit: Lisa Benson

Credit: Lisa Benson

Credit: Lisa Benson

Credit: Lisa Benson

Credit: Lisa Benson

Eric Allie of Counterpoint

Credit: Eric Allie/Counterpoint

Credit: Eric Allie/Counterpoint

Clay Bennett of Counterpoint

Credit: Clay Bennett/Counterpoint

Credit: Clay Bennett/Counterpoint

Mike Beckom of Counterpoint

Credit: Mike Beckom

Credit: Mike Beckom

