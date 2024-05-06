The Morehouse commencement address that lit a fire within me

In retrospect, Jackson’s stirring message became the cornerstone of my journey after Morehouse, leading me to a graduate degree from Yale University, a PhD from the University of South Carolina, two Fulbright fellowships, and a 10-year stint in public office as the chairman of Fulton County. Jackson’s words that day were not just rhetoric; they were a call to action, a call to make a difference in the world.

Credit: Rebecca Breyer Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Now, as Morehouse College prepares for this year’s commencement, the choice of President Biden as the keynote speaker has generated controversy among some Morehouse students, faculty and alumni. Though dissenting voices might linger and have a degree of legitimacy, I wholeheartedly support Morehouse’s bold decision. Not too many colleges or universities have an opportunity to host a sitting U.S. president as their commencement speaker. Biden’s acceptance to speak at such an esteemed event is a testament to the Morehouse College legacy of inviting impactful speakers.

In 2013, I had the privilege of witnessing the first Black president, Barack Obama, address graduates at my alma mater. I now see Biden’s presence as a continuation of that legacy.

As I prepare to attend the upcoming commencement not merely as a spectator but as a proud alumnus celebrating my 40th class reunion, I am reminded of the transformative power of commencement speeches in shaping our future.

Jackson’s words of 40 years ago continue to resonate within me and still fuel my commitment to service. Biden will follow this tradition and inspire the next generation of Black leaders in this country. I look forward to the commencement ceremony with optimism and gratitude, knowing that the legacy of Morehouse College and its impactful speakers will endure for generations to come.

John H. Eaves is a former Fulton County Commission chairman and a senior instructor in the Department of Political Science at Spelman College.