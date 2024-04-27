Opinion

What was Mike Luckovich thinking?

Coming up with cartoon ideas is easier some weeks than others. Last week was difficult. Former president Donald Trump is stuck in a courtroom and, besides his usual gag order violations, isn’t actively making news. The protests at schools around the country are hard to get a handle on. So I was thinking about the top-rated movie in the United States, “Civil War,” and how dysfunctional and at each other’s throats the House GOP has become. The idea hit me, “Why not have the House GOP warring, while the Democratic opposition watches and eats popcorn.” It was the middle of the night. I completely forgot about it until later in the day, as I struggled to come up with something, my brain said, “Hey, how about the one you came up with last night?”

Above is the rough sketch I sent to my editors for approval. It took longer than normal to draw the final, because of the weird perspective and the amount of detail. Below is the final version.

