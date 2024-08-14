The 2024 Olympics reminded the world of the splendor of The Games, and why Paris is one of the most celebrated and recognizable places in commerce and culture. That perfect combination gave the Olympics a resurrected light for a generation that saw viruses dampen the impact of The Games in Rio and Tokyo.

With Los Angeles next, the Summer Games will return to the United States, a first since Atlanta hosted the Centennial Olympics in 1996. As the conversation pivots to the legacy of the Paris Olympics and what’s to come in Los Angeles, it’s important to revisit the impact of Atlanta hosting The Games.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

I’m part of a generation of children of the Atlanta Olympics. In September 1990, I was a sixth-grade student in Dekalb County and joined hundreds of my elementary school classmates to hear the city announced as the host. The underdog won, famously beating Athens, Greece, the symbolic choice. Watching my school’s faculty, teachers and administrative staff erupt in celebration was unbelievable, unifying, and a signal that things wouldn’t be the same.

In the field of economic development, particularly for sporting events, the Olympics are the highest endorsement one can receive. Costs aside, only the world’s greatest cities host the Summer Games. Places we know by single name and understand what they represent for global audiences. How places leverage the Olympics for both economic and intangible benefits give economists much ado.

Yet, I offer an alternative view on the 34 years that the Olympics have been part of Atlanta’s history and evolution. Very rarely does a community get a firsthand view of the building and construction of a new industry that touches every aspect of society. The Centennial Olympics taught a generation of metro Atlanta students an important lesson: global ambition.

For a six-year period, a local news cycle dominated by the crime wave ills of the early 1990s, an undeniably big economic and cultural story remained front and center and above the fold. Atlanta had global assets in 1990. The world’s busiest airport, major international firms and nongovernmental organizations and icons in culture and global politics. Yet, with the Confederate cross on the state’s flag and just a few decades since the civil rights movement, the question of how much things had changed was still a verdict pending. Atlanta powered through and set the foundation for The Games in a new millennium.

The city’s physical transformation, with the construction of nine new venues and the refurbishing of 14 existing venues set a path for continued development. Major Atlanta brands stepped forward and thousands of corporate volunteers offered up their time. At a time when very few minority contractors could vie for opportunities at this scale, notable Black firms like H.J. Russell and C.D. Moody won major deals. The event was truly regional with sports in neighboring cities, rural communities and a torch relay that circled throughout the state and metro area.