I’m thrilled Dr. Robert Scott will soon begin his duties as president of Albany State University. His recent appointment to lead one of Georgia’s three public historically Black colleges and universities comes at a critical time for both the school and higher education. I can’t think of a better person for the job.
I also can’t think of a better time to talk about “how” we came to hire him. As demonstrated by a recent opinion piece in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (”Albany State presidential search shows need for greater accountability,” March 12), some Albany State alumni continue to criticize the search process that found this five-star recruit – even as they celebrated his hiring. More specifically, they want to know why the University System of Georgia didn’t involve more alumni or make the search and its potential presidential candidates more public.
The simple reason is, Dr. Scott and many of the 60-plus other job candidates in this search wouldn’t likely have applied to be our next ASU president.
In higher education today, choosing a president is the most important decision a system like ours will make for the success of an institution. We want the best working within USG, as most Georgians would expect of one of the largest and most successful public university systems in the nation.
Albany State is no different that way. The ASU presidential search committee represented a diverse range of viewpoints, including faculty, alumni, students and community leaders. Our goal is to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.
The committee held several listening sessions with all stakeholders to gather input and understand concerns and expectations for the future. They listened to those who know the institution best and helped shape a clear picture of what – and who – was needed moving forward.
They then worked with AGB Search, a Washington, D.C., firm that specializes in executive searches for HBCUs. The firm’s involvement helped keep the committee focused on Albany State’s history and mission while ensuring that we reached a broad pool of highly qualified applicants.
And there’s the issue: We wanted the deepest, most qualified pool of candidates. As a system, our practice to achieve this when conducting a search is to do it confidentially, rather than holding an open search. It’s the same method we’ve used to find presidents from Georgia Tech to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
It’s a practice born of experience, and one recommended by most experts. The best leaders already have good jobs. They may not know they want to work here in Georgia, where the strong support of Gov. Brian Kemp and our legislative leaders have led to all-time high enrollment and a record number of degrees helping more college graduates achieve prosperity.
Protecting the privacy of highly qualified candidates allows us to tap into a nationwide leadership talent pool, which can then consider the opportunity without fear of premature exposure or repercussions from their current employer. It never hurts to have a conversation, and we want that conversation to be honest and fulsome in that regard. It’s an effective approach across our system and allows us to focus on selecting the best candidates to lead each of Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities.
For Albany State, that work resulted in hiring Dr. Scott, a first-generation college student and HBCU grad who has vast research, higher education and executive experience. For those alumni who criticized our approach as lacking transparency, I’m delighted they agree with our focus on securing the highest caliber of leadership for the university.
I’m also appreciative of their engagement and how strongly they feel about Albany State’s success. I feel the same. We share the belief that the university faces both opportunities and challenges to increase graduation and retention rates, grow degree offerings and build a stronger financial foundation with better endowment support. Dr. Scott’s appointment marks a major milestone in addressing those issues head-on.
So, let me issue a new challenge: Get behind Dr. Scott and help him make the positive impact you want. He has a clear vision to elevate this important institution, but he can’t do it alone. It will take a united effort to elevate Albany State and get it to where it needs to go.
I’m calling on our alumni and the broader community to support his initiatives on behalf of ASU students and help drive the changes that will make our institution stronger and more competitive.
Now is a time for collective action. Your support is essential in turning challenges into opportunities. Together, we must build a future that reflects our shared commitment to Albany State’s excellence, innovation and lasting impact.
Credit: handout
Credit: handout
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
