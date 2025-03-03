The numbers paint a horrifying picture. Over 90% of the vape market is dominated by illicit vapes made in China without authorization or supervision, containing unknown materials and ingredients.

These products are trafficked by Mexican cartels, gangs and organized crime in the same networks that they use to transport guns and drugs. However, the illicit vape market is lower risk and provides profits these organizations use to fund other criminal activity.

Georgia’s strategic location allows for international smugglers to flood our communities with unregulated vaping products. These aren’t merely unauthorized goods — they’re potential poison, manufactured in unregulated Chinese facilities and packaged with youth-targeted sweet flavors and bright colors to deliberately attract our children.

HB 577’s proposed product directory system isn’t just another bureaucratic database — it’s a vital shield protecting our youth from these dangerous Chinese imports. By enabling law enforcement to quickly identify illegal products, particularly those flavored vapes flooding in from overseas manufacturers, we can finally stem this toxic tide while supporting legitimate businesses that prioritize safety.

Rep. Gaines has shown true leadership in confronting this crisis head-on using the bipartisan nature of this bill. This isn’t about politics — it’s about saving lives and stopping the flood of illicit Chinese vaping products targeting our children.

The time for action is now. I implore every Georgian who cares about our children’s future to stand behind this critical legislation.