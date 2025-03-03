While rates of tobacco and vaping use among our young people continue to decline, the use of illicit vapes by middle and high school students persists at an alarming level.
The flood of illicit vapes targeting our children on social media and penetrating our communities is a crisis that demands our immediate attention and action. Members of law enforcement witness daily how these dangerous products are used by sophisticated networks to fund criminal activity.
House Bill 577, authored by Rep. Houston Gaines, offers a crucial step toward protecting our children.
The numbers paint a horrifying picture. Over 90% of the vape market is dominated by illicit vapes made in China without authorization or supervision, containing unknown materials and ingredients.
These products are trafficked by Mexican cartels, gangs and organized crime in the same networks that they use to transport guns and drugs. However, the illicit vape market is lower risk and provides profits these organizations use to fund other criminal activity.
Georgia’s strategic location allows for international smugglers to flood our communities with unregulated vaping products. These aren’t merely unauthorized goods — they’re potential poison, manufactured in unregulated Chinese facilities and packaged with youth-targeted sweet flavors and bright colors to deliberately attract our children.
HB 577’s proposed product directory system isn’t just another bureaucratic database — it’s a vital shield protecting our youth from these dangerous Chinese imports. By enabling law enforcement to quickly identify illegal products, particularly those flavored vapes flooding in from overseas manufacturers, we can finally stem this toxic tide while supporting legitimate businesses that prioritize safety.
Rep. Gaines has shown true leadership in confronting this crisis head-on using the bipartisan nature of this bill. This isn’t about politics — it’s about saving lives and stopping the flood of illicit Chinese vaping products targeting our children.
The time for action is now. I implore every Georgian who cares about our children’s future to stand behind this critical legislation.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Craig Owens is the sheriff of Cobb County.
Keep Reading
Georgia’s ‘red tape’ bill, rebranded as DOGE, wins new support and critics
The measure does not create a Georgia Department of Government Efficiency. But calling it that has brought welcome attention for Senate Republicans.
Edibles on DoorDash? It’s now possible in Georgia
Recent Georgia hemp legalization has made gummies and edibles widely available. Experts want to see safety checks and better prevention for teens.
State Election Board drops case alleging Georgia ballot collection scheme
Georgia's State Election Board dismissed an investigation and subpoenas seeking evidence of an alleged ballot collection scheme in the 2020 election in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake