Readers Write

Critical Race Theory does nothing to solve social problems
In defense of Critical Race Theory, a recent letter writer (”Critical Race Theory helps us understand social issue,” May 25) argues “who can reasonably deny that white Americans have been the beneficiaries of systemic racism from slavery to the present.”
The writer further opines that such racism has hindered the progress of black Americans socially and economically. Contrary to what the writer further asserts, this theory does indeed blame white people for the failures of black Americans. CRT’s historic presentation assumes tacit approval by white people of every act of racism and discrimimation occurring in this country.
To date, discussions of critical race theory have done nothing except create more divisiveness. It will do nothing to help resolve the social problems in America.
TERESA COLLIER, SMYRNA
Georgians deserve accountability on vaccinations
Any half rate politician who fails to formulate a plan in a crisis knows to cast about for an enemy, and absent an enemy, will flail long enough and loudly enough to create a distraction.
A leader, though, knows that while foes and commotion may stave off accountability, allies and resolve can stave off tragedy. Georgia is home to globally recognized institutions with supply chain and logistics expertise in the form of Delta, Coca-Cola, UPS, Georgia Tech and others, yet has maintained a laggardly position in its COVID-19 vaccination rates. If the governor, perhaps consumed with a need to deflect and dissemble, failed to save lives by consulting experts minutes from his mansion, his tenure will have been like a broken Coke bottle on the sidewalk - uniquely Georgian and attention grabbing, but a danger to all who pass. Georgians deserve accountability.
WILL WELCH, ATLANTA