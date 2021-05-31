Readers Write

In defense of Critical Race Theory, a recent letter writer (”Critical Race Theory helps us understand social issue,” May 25) argues “who can reasonably deny that white Americans have been the beneficiaries of systemic racism from slavery to the present.”

The writer further opines that such racism has hindered the progress of black Americans socially and economically. Contrary to what the writer further asserts, this theory does indeed blame white people for the failures of black Americans. CRT’s historic presentation assumes tacit approval by white people of every act of racism and discrimimation occurring in this country.