Readers Write

Traditionally, politicians always encouraged us to get out and vote. Now, however, as our beloved Legislature convenes, the Republicans seem hell-bent on passing legislation to make it more difficult to use absentee voting. The rationale being given is that this would reduce illegal ballots from being cast, though there is neither proof of, nor truth in, the allegations of illegal ballots being cast. But truth and proof be damned; the Republicans believe it is more likely they will not win when more votes are cast. Hence, lower the number of votes by any means necessary. Instead of trying to reduce the number of votes, instead of listening to the patent medicine salesmen on talk radio whose stock in trade is outrage and fear, Republicans should spend more time trying to broaden their appeal.

JOE KELLY, JOHNS CREEK