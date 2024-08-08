I would describe today’s GOP as a clown show, but that would denigrate actual clowns who attempt to spread joy and good humor.

LEE RAUDONIS, ATLANTA

Something smells fishy with State Board of Elections

After calling for and attending an illegal meeting to ram through new proposals, the State Board of Elections majority isn’t finished yet. At his recent rally in Georgia, former President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to his allies on the State Board of Elections, Rick Jeffares, Janice Johnston and Janelle King. Trump called these three members “Three pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and victory.” If that were true, they wouldn’t be involved in a political campaign that could help Trump win in Georgia.

Something smells fishy here, and I take exception to the cooperation between the State Board of Elections and a candidate for the Office of President of the United States. I applaud the fight for honesty and transparency, but victory isn’t in the job description of the State Board of Elections.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE