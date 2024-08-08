Today’s GOP has turned into a clown show
Having worked for many years in the Georgia Republican Party — including as the party’s executive director in 1988 — I was disgusted by media coverage of former President Donald Trump’s Saturday appearance in Atlanta. Not only did Trump attack my college alma mater, but he also attacked our state’s well-respected governor and other Republican officials who had the audacity to refute his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia. What type of person would spend such a large portion of a visit attacking his hosts?
It wasn’t just Trump’s rhetoric I found disturbing. Having been involved in Georgia Republican politics in an era when party leaders were intelligent, serious and well-meaning people like Paul Coverdell and Johnny Isakson, it was incredibly disheartening to see the current Georgia GOP represented by elected officials such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome.
I would describe today’s GOP as a clown show, but that would denigrate actual clowns who attempt to spread joy and good humor.
LEE RAUDONIS, ATLANTA
Something smells fishy with State Board of Elections
After calling for and attending an illegal meeting to ram through new proposals, the State Board of Elections majority isn’t finished yet. At his recent rally in Georgia, former President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to his allies on the State Board of Elections, Rick Jeffares, Janice Johnston and Janelle King. Trump called these three members “Three pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and victory.” If that were true, they wouldn’t be involved in a political campaign that could help Trump win in Georgia.
Something smells fishy here, and I take exception to the cooperation between the State Board of Elections and a candidate for the Office of President of the United States. I applaud the fight for honesty and transparency, but victory isn’t in the job description of the State Board of Elections.
DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE