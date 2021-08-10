Readers Write

Let’s set aside virus arguments to end COVID-19 nightmare

Shakespeare wrote, “To be or not to be? That is the question -- Whether it is nobler to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune or take to arms against a sea of trouble, and by opposing, end them?”

The last months have proven that arguing over how the virus started, or why so many are unwilling to accept reality, or how to convince the recalcitrant to wear masks and be vaccinated, or about the politicians who seek to satisfy their bases or egos, represents a distraction from ending the COVID-19 nightmare.

The science is crystal clear, and the writing is on the wall: unless we set aside our petty squabbles about ethics and piecemeal actions and act decisively and immediately to mandate and provide universal vaccinations here, and work with the rest of the world to do likewise, a vaccine-resistant variant will emerge somewhere, and our opportunity will have passed.

STEVEN SORSCHER, M.D., WINSTON-SALEM, NC