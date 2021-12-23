With their recent decisions on mask requirements, on tenure, on renaming campus buildings bearing the names of Confederates and segregationists, and with some even pushing Sonny Perdue to be the next chancellor, the Board of Regents seems determined to undermine the reputation of the University System that so many professors and others have devoted their lives to enhancing. True, those regents have brought attention to the System, but that attention has not been positive for its colleges and universities.

Do those behind these measures actually see themselves working to support public higher education in Georgia? Do they not care about the effects of their actions and the bad publicity? Or are they just a part of the political minority in the country that seeks to destroy or at least diminish all institutions that don’t always play the political role seen as desirable?