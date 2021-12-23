Regents seem determined to undermine reputation of University System
With their recent decisions on mask requirements, on tenure, on renaming campus buildings bearing the names of Confederates and segregationists, and with some even pushing Sonny Perdue to be the next chancellor, the Board of Regents seems determined to undermine the reputation of the University System that so many professors and others have devoted their lives to enhancing. True, those regents have brought attention to the System, but that attention has not been positive for its colleges and universities.
Do those behind these measures actually see themselves working to support public higher education in Georgia? Do they not care about the effects of their actions and the bad publicity? Or are they just a part of the political minority in the country that seeks to destroy or at least diminish all institutions that don’t always play the political role seen as desirable?
LINDA BELL, DECATUR
Georgia should follow Maine as Right to Grow state
In the Bible, there is only one direct order. Just one without penalty or prize: God told man to fill the earth and subdue it. We are here to steward and take care of this earth. It’s not complicated. God planted the first garden. So not only is agriculture the first profession, it is the noblest.
On Nov. 2, Maine voted on their constitutional right to food. Right to grow, right to harvest, right to raise animals, right to share seeds with neighbors, and right to consume our home-grown food. These basic God-given human rights must cross our country. We can no longer depend on large corporations and supply chains; we can only depend on God and ourselves.
Would you please help feed the citizens of Georgia? Sixty percent of Maine voted Right to Grow a constitutional law. Please consider this for Georgia.
BERNARD DEAN WOOD, TOCCOA