Readers Write

The removal decision seems to be based on a misinterpretation of his legacy. This distorts historical facts and politicizes what should be a nonpartisan recognition of military valor and ingenuity. Mosby’s name was not on the removal list, but he was removed anyway.

As a Black American, I find this issue particularly distressing. It’s crucial to understand and honor historical figures in their complexity, rather than reducing them to oversimplified or erroneous narratives. Mosby’s life after the war and his efforts to support Reconstruction and racial equality deserve recognition, not erasure.

We must ensure that our historical commemorations are based on factual, comprehensive evaluations rather than contemporary political pressures.

RANGER HOWARD ”MAX” MULLEN, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL RANGER MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

Harris has strong case on grocery prices

Carolyn Bourdeaux recently presented a strong argument in support of the vice president. I wish she had also touched on some of the reasons for the increase in grocery prices, which former President Donald Trump and the GOP blame on President Joe Biden.

High egg and chicken prices reflect the loss of 100 million chickens in one year from bird flu. Similar costly supply losses in beef, pork, grain and other grocery essentials have also caused price increases. Inflation is easy to feel but hard to explain and understand.

RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA