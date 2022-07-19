Young men need ‘tough love’ to grow up responsibly
I have been very critical of Sunday columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. for blaming Trump for everything and writing very boring liberal articles that are pure indoctrination or emotionalism. That said, I want to give Mr. Pitts a much-deserved kudos for his July 10 analysis of mass shootings beyond the typical attack on gun rights and the Second Amendment. Instead, he focuses on one mental issue that is very unpopular and will cause much conflict with today’s “women’s rights” movement agenda. Young men usually conduct mass murders -- Pitts’s “he” -- whose moral and ethical value systems are messed-up, most probably due to a dysfunctional family life without a male guide.
Young men need the cliché' “tough love” to grow up responsibly, more than just their mother’s love.
When a boy sees his father interested in religion and sees him set certain moral and ethical standards for his family, the “he” is then on the right track.
I agree with Mr. Pitts that we need to better understand the “he’s” we are bringing up and what influences their developing minds.
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK
State’s lack of healthcare for women and children disgraceful
Not all men are gentlemen. Gentlemen hold themselves up to a higher standard. They are respectful, caring, and considerate to others. Anybody with two eyes can see that a state with one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates is difficult for women. These disgraceful rates are due to human decisions about health policies that impact the availability and access to life-saving care.
Sixty-three of Georgia’s 159 counties have no pediatrician. Seventy-eight counties have no obstetrician/gynecologists. Hospitals have been closing all over rural Georgia over the past 20 years. Bad policies have caused rural healthcare money problems.
Don’t women have a right to good health the same as men? What about babies and children? They deserve respect, care and consideration.
CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL