ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
18 minutes ago

Young men need ‘tough love’ to grow up responsibly

I have been very critical of Sunday columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. for blaming Trump for everything and writing very boring liberal articles that are pure indoctrination or emotionalism. That said, I want to give Mr. Pitts a much-deserved kudos for his July 10 analysis of mass shootings beyond the typical attack on gun rights and the Second Amendment. Instead, he focuses on one mental issue that is very unpopular and will cause much conflict with today’s “women’s rights” movement agenda. Young men usually conduct mass murders -- Pitts’s “he” -- whose moral and ethical value systems are messed-up, most probably due to a dysfunctional family life without a male guide.

Young men need the cliché' “tough love” to grow up responsibly, more than just their mother’s love.

When a boy sees his father interested in religion and sees him set certain moral and ethical standards for his family, the “he” is then on the right track.

I agree with Mr. Pitts that we need to better understand the “he’s” we are bringing up and what influences their developing minds.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

State’s lack of healthcare for women and children disgraceful

Not all men are gentlemen. Gentlemen hold themselves up to a higher standard. They are respectful, caring, and considerate to others. Anybody with two eyes can see that a state with one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates is difficult for women. These disgraceful rates are due to human decisions about health policies that impact the availability and access to life-saving care.

Sixty-three of Georgia’s 159 counties have no pediatrician. Seventy-eight counties have no obstetrician/gynecologists. Hospitals have been closing all over rural Georgia over the past 20 years. Bad policies have caused rural healthcare money problems.

Don’t women have a right to good health the same as men? What about babies and children? They deserve respect, care and consideration.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

Editors' Picks
TMZ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set to party near Savannah post-wedding9h ago
Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings
51m ago
Gun-control measure will be on Oregon's fall ballot
1h ago
Braves complete draft, add two local outfielders
57m ago
Braves complete draft, add two local outfielders
57m ago
What All-Star Travis d’Arnaud provides Braves goes far beyond numbers
11m ago
The Latest
Opinion: Dobbs decision has big impact on privacy too
19m ago
Opinion: Don’t threaten needed conservation funding
19h ago
Readers write
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top