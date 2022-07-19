I have been very critical of Sunday columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. for blaming Trump for everything and writing very boring liberal articles that are pure indoctrination or emotionalism. That said, I want to give Mr. Pitts a much-deserved kudos for his July 10 analysis of mass shootings beyond the typical attack on gun rights and the Second Amendment. Instead, he focuses on one mental issue that is very unpopular and will cause much conflict with today’s “women’s rights” movement agenda. Young men usually conduct mass murders -- Pitts’s “he” -- whose moral and ethical value systems are messed-up, most probably due to a dysfunctional family life without a male guide.

Young men need the cliché' “tough love” to grow up responsibly, more than just their mother’s love.