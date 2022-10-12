I think that government needs people you would hire, not reject.

KEN CHRISTY, WOODSTOCK

Taxpayers will foot the bill for lost student devices

Re: the Oct. 7 news story, “APS to spend $3.5M replacing lost, damaged student devices,” the taxpayers of Atlanta, and indirectly all Georgia taxpayers, will foot the bill for the lost and damaged iPads and Chromebooks in question.

How many families have submitted the required notifications regarding the 4,762 devices that have not been turned in so far?

What is being done about those who have failed to submit notifications? Isn’t this tantamount to theft? Have bills been sent out?

Without basic accountability, this waste, abuse, and theft will only continue and escalate. What are we teaching our children?

TERRY DEMPSEY, GRAYSON

Fair voting districts benefit both political parties

A hearty “Hear! Hear!” to Ken Lawler’s opinion piece, “Georgians want competitive elections, fair maps,” in the Oct. 6 AJC. Partisan gerrymandering is probably the single factor most responsible for the polarization that hampers our government’s functionality, particularly in Washington, D.C.

Our democratic system is designed for the voters to choose their elected representatives; unfortunately, for many Americans, it is the politicians who choose their voters.

All Americans, regardless of political affiliation, should support the drawing of fair districts. Doing so would help to eliminate the election of candidates on the extremes of the political spectrum.

KEN MOORE, SMYRNA