SAMANTHA RAMIREZ HERRERA, ATLANTA

Why U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine with weapons

Columnist Pat Buchanan has undeniably witnessed many historical events. While reciting many historical facts, he doesn’t understand their lessons.

His recent column “Where U.S., Ukrainian war aims dangerously collide” (Opinion, Oct. 23) confirms it. The U.S. and others are supporting a democratic government in Ukraine as it repels an unwarranted Putin invasion. Ukraine’s military has fought effectively and taken heavy casualties. Its residents have absorbed horrific loss of life, property and infrastructure ahead of winter.

And yet they persevere. Even the limited reports of anti-war protests in Russia and many men of conscription age fleeing show this is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war. We should be concerned about Putin’s nuclear threats, but we must continue to support Ukraine with weapons.

Western democracies cannot appease Putin like Hitler was appeased for “peace in our time.” Buchanan’s readers on Ukraine should recall the thought from The Wizard of Oz: Pay no attention to the man behind the byline.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY