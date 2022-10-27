ajc logo
X

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
10 minutes ago

DACA recipients need Congress to act on their behalf

In an anticipated yet devastating ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy illegal while allowing current recipients to continue renewing their statuses. This tees the policy up to be terminated in the months ahead.

Today, about 20,000 Dreamers who came to the U.S. at a young age have temporary deportation protections and work authorizations through the DACA policy, enabling them to attend school, enter the workforce and start families. Most Georgia DACA recipients are educated and in the labor force, with 5,600 considered part of the essential economy.

Without DACA, our state’s workforce and the economy will suffer, not to mention the detrimental impact it will have on families and our communities.

The solution is simple: senators Warnock and Ossoff must work across the aisle to establish a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and all Dreamers – a solution that most voters from coast-to-coast support. Congress must act before the year is up to enact a solution.

SAMANTHA RAMIREZ HERRERA, ATLANTA

Why U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine with weapons

Columnist Pat Buchanan has undeniably witnessed many historical events. While reciting many historical facts, he doesn’t understand their lessons.

His recent column “Where U.S., Ukrainian war aims dangerously collide” (Opinion, Oct. 23) confirms it. The U.S. and others are supporting a democratic government in Ukraine as it repels an unwarranted Putin invasion. Ukraine’s military has fought effectively and taken heavy casualties. Its residents have absorbed horrific loss of life, property and infrastructure ahead of winter.

And yet they persevere. Even the limited reports of anti-war protests in Russia and many men of conscription age fleeing show this is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war. We should be concerned about Putin’s nuclear threats, but we must continue to support Ukraine with weapons.

Western democracies cannot appease Putin like Hitler was appeased for “peace in our time.” Buchanan’s readers on Ukraine should recall the thought from The Wizard of Oz: Pay no attention to the man behind the byline.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace 1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
2h ago

Credit: 2000 Mules

Georgia voter sues over false election fraud accusation in ‘2000 Mules’
3h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
2h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
Opinion: Fulton chair: LOST tax helps pay for county’s critical services
Opinion: Fulton Co. mayors: Hear us on need for LOST sales tax money
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
2h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
11h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top