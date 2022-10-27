DACA recipients need Congress to act on their behalf
In an anticipated yet devastating ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy illegal while allowing current recipients to continue renewing their statuses. This tees the policy up to be terminated in the months ahead.
Today, about 20,000 Dreamers who came to the U.S. at a young age have temporary deportation protections and work authorizations through the DACA policy, enabling them to attend school, enter the workforce and start families. Most Georgia DACA recipients are educated and in the labor force, with 5,600 considered part of the essential economy.
Without DACA, our state’s workforce and the economy will suffer, not to mention the detrimental impact it will have on families and our communities.
The solution is simple: senators Warnock and Ossoff must work across the aisle to establish a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and all Dreamers – a solution that most voters from coast-to-coast support. Congress must act before the year is up to enact a solution.
SAMANTHA RAMIREZ HERRERA, ATLANTA
Why U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine with weapons
Columnist Pat Buchanan has undeniably witnessed many historical events. While reciting many historical facts, he doesn’t understand their lessons.
His recent column “Where U.S., Ukrainian war aims dangerously collide” (Opinion, Oct. 23) confirms it. The U.S. and others are supporting a democratic government in Ukraine as it repels an unwarranted Putin invasion. Ukraine’s military has fought effectively and taken heavy casualties. Its residents have absorbed horrific loss of life, property and infrastructure ahead of winter.
And yet they persevere. Even the limited reports of anti-war protests in Russia and many men of conscription age fleeing show this is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war. We should be concerned about Putin’s nuclear threats, but we must continue to support Ukraine with weapons.
Western democracies cannot appease Putin like Hitler was appeased for “peace in our time.” Buchanan’s readers on Ukraine should recall the thought from The Wizard of Oz: Pay no attention to the man behind the byline.
RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY
