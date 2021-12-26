In a recent AJC editorial, Leonard Pitts Jr. wrote about the ongoing “snatch and grab” robberies across the country. His focus seemed to be on societal changes that he believes led to these crimes. Pitts points out that police and other authority figures exempt themselves from mask and vaccine mandates. He mentions the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He goes so far as to blame ex-President Trump because he refused to reveal his tax returns. Sadly, Mr. Pitts casts blame, misses the point, and stops short of mentioning the facts.

Societal changes may have played a small part in the robberies. However, existing “catch and release” laws, where these crimes have taken place, have had a major impact on the frequency of these events and have created repeat offenders. Police have their hands tied because of these laws. A swinging door judicial system has been created. Changes in society will continue. These crimes will continue until there are changes in the law.

NEIL LANG, TYRONE

Republicans seem to forget 2000 election stolen from Gore

As the GOP seems to have convinced a majority of Republicans that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, I wonder why no one mentions that the 2000 election was stolen from Gore, largely by the GOP getting decisions from the Supreme Court about Florida election returns which were overturned. And I say this just before leaving California for retirement in Savannah when I actually voted there for Bush.

NORMAN RAVITCH, SAVANNAH

Paper should point out all of Biden’s ‘accomplishments’

Hard to understand why the AJC does not play up President Biden’s accomplishments, like letting in millions of new workers to solve the lack of workers’ issue. Reducing gasoline prices by 5 cents by taking oil out of the strategic reserve. Getting Georgia almost $11 billion when the neediest state, New York, gets only $107 billion.

Lest you forget how he saved ten’s of thousands of Americans and Afghans while destroying the ISIS and Taliban killers of our 13 brave service people. Stop complaining about inflation; we can print more money anytime. The President has Russia and China under control; just ask Trump’s buddies, Putin and Xi. Hunter Biden has promised that Russia will not invade the Ukraine and Xi will not invade Taiwan.

We are in good hands with President Biden, and the AJC needs to promote that.

R. JOSEPH WEAVER, CUMMING