Leaders must deal with looming Social Security crisis

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced an inflation-based, 8.7% cost of living increase in Social Security benefits for 2023. No question such an increase will provide much-needed financial help to many current Social Security recipients. For that we are thankful.

The SSA trust funds are projected to run out of money by 2034. At that point, beneficiaries could face a 20% reduction in their Social Security income -- unless, of course, Congress intervenes.

The sustainability of the SSA to provide full benefits, even through year 2034, has been affected by this increase and the probability of future inordinate increases. I anticipate an updated projection would indicate an inability to pay full benefits earlier than 2034.

Dealing with this Social Security financial crisis, which could rear its ugly head in less than 10 years, will require actual cooperation by leaders who recognize and care about how impactful the consequences will be. What do you think the probability is for that?

JOHN A. IORILLO, JR., MARIETTA