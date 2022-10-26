Other voter issues are more pressing than abortion rights
In a recent TV interview, Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democrat candidate for governor, tried to equate abortion rights with the economy. As in if a woman is denied an abortion, she will be even more burdened economically by having to support an undesired child.
This seemed a far reach. Other Democrat candidates for various political seats in the upcoming midterm elections have been more direct about abortion rights. They believe this issue will get many first-time female voters to the polls in November who will vote for Democrats who promise to bring back abortion rights for women.
However, I believe high inflation and gas prices, large numbers of illegal immigrants and illegal drugs crossing our borders, out-of-control crime and parents disgusted with liberal policies in public schools will trump the Democrats’ one issue, abortion rights. By highlighting this one issue it confirms what the electorate already knows, the policies of President Biden and the Democrats have not only failed, they’ve been a detriment to prosperity.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL
Leaders must deal with looming Social Security crisis
The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced an inflation-based, 8.7% cost of living increase in Social Security benefits for 2023. No question such an increase will provide much-needed financial help to many current Social Security recipients. For that we are thankful.
The SSA trust funds are projected to run out of money by 2034. At that point, beneficiaries could face a 20% reduction in their Social Security income -- unless, of course, Congress intervenes.
The sustainability of the SSA to provide full benefits, even through year 2034, has been affected by this increase and the probability of future inordinate increases. I anticipate an updated projection would indicate an inability to pay full benefits earlier than 2034.
Dealing with this Social Security financial crisis, which could rear its ugly head in less than 10 years, will require actual cooperation by leaders who recognize and care about how impactful the consequences will be. What do you think the probability is for that?
JOHN A. IORILLO, JR., MARIETTA
