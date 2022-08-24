People have been taught greed and selfishness. Road rage is increasingly common. The “anything goes” mindset is devouring us, bite by bite.

Better logic is severely needed, including compassion, loyalty to good principles and integrity in character. Otherwise, we become incrementally destroyed, like Detroit, Minneapolis and Seattle!

It is a choice, Atlanta. Our current direction needs to change. Your very life may depend upon it!

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Georgia Republicans bent on giving civil rights to the unborn

The Georgia legislature proclaims through its divine Republican right that an embryo is a person and can be claimed on one’s taxes. Probably, our Republican-dominated legislature won’t stop there. It will give fetuses the right to vote, but since they have no consciousness, the legislature will provide that these fetuses shall be registered as Republicans by default. During elections, votes will be cast for them for a straight Republican ticket.

For the sake of fairness, the Republican legislature will provide an opt-out for the fetuses if they fill out exception forms and provide three documents that establish that they are Georgia citizens. One document must be an up-to-date U.S. passport. The legislature believes that such procedures will guarantee the fairness of elections, and any who might disagree will be subject to detainment and incarceration without trial for some arbitrary term without limit.

WILLIAM B. SPILLMAN JR., SAVANNAH