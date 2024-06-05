This GOP behavior is becoming the theater of the absurd. Trump’s minions want to hold up progress toward legislation and appointments to the detriment of our country. Remember this when it is time to vote and replace those who refuse to respect the rule of law and adhere to their sworn oaths of office.

VALERIE JOHNSON, GREENSBORO

When society loses trust in judiciary, anarchy is next

I’m a retired trial lawyer and also served as chair of the Georgia House Judiciary Committee for 14 years. I’m not a fan of former President Donald Trump, although, as a Republican, I voted for him. As a lawyer, I am concerned about the effect that this trial, which seems political, will have on the public trust, the faith and integrity of our judicial system, judges and prosecutors. In recent years, we have seen this trust deteriorate. The Trump trial and outcome will, in my opinion, substantially destroy this confidence.

Please remember that when a society loses trust in its protection of the judiciary system, anarchy is the next step. Please pray we can eventually stop this from occurring.

WENDELL WILLARD, AIKEN, S.C.