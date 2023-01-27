BOB MOSELEY, PEACHTREE CITY

Kemp’s ‘redneck’ comment disgusting

As a Democrat, I don’t think Brian Kemp is the worst governor Georgia could have, even though his failure to fully expand Medicaid is disgraceful.

However, identifying himself as a “Georgia redneck going to Davos” is disgusting. How can the governor of a growing, racially diverse state like Georgia identify himself with a word that is thoroughly associated with white supremacy and racial discrimination?

All citizens of Georgia, except those proud to be called rednecks, should be embarrassed by our governor’s willingness to be recognized on the world stage by a term with such a racially identified history.

Also, if he has political aspirations beyond the confines of our state, I don’t think redneck will play that well outside the South.

C.R. VANTREESE, MARIETTA