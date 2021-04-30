Readers Write

I concede that, as Leonard Pitts says, he doesn’t understand. Or perhaps he does but can’t pass up an opportunity to label someone a “hater” for beliefs that don’t conform with his.

In “Conservatives should leave nation’s trans children alone,” Editorial, April 25, Pitts ascribes hate to legislators concerned about young children succumbing to lifelong gender changes and to parents concerned about daughters forced to compete athletically against or share locker rooms with biological males. Given the national attention generated by three Connecticut high school female track and field athletes’ lawsuit about trans female competitors, Pitts is either woefully uninformed or lying when saying, “No one seems able to say when this has ever happened.”