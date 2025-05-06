Proposed APS board raises are excessive

As an Atlanta taxpayer, I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed 50% plus pay raises for APS school board members. If the Elected Officials Compensation Commission proposed even higher salaries of $70,000 to $80,000 for a part-time job, they are out of touch with reality, in my opinion.

My wife and I are in our 80s. Our home’s assessment recently increased an additional 22%, and over half our property taxes go to Atlanta Public Schools. The Board of Education of Atlanta Public Schools has refused to provide tax relief for seniors, as Cobb, Carroll, Douglas, Forsyth, Clayton, Hall, Henry, Paulding, and Walton have done at various ages and without income limitations.

The Board voting themselves such a large increase seems egregious.