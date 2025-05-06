Proposed APS board raises are excessive
As an Atlanta taxpayer, I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed 50% plus pay raises for APS school board members. If the Elected Officials Compensation Commission proposed even higher salaries of $70,000 to $80,000 for a part-time job, they are out of touch with reality, in my opinion.
My wife and I are in our 80s. Our home’s assessment recently increased an additional 22%, and over half our property taxes go to Atlanta Public Schools. The Board of Education of Atlanta Public Schools has refused to provide tax relief for seniors, as Cobb, Carroll, Douglas, Forsyth, Clayton, Hall, Henry, Paulding, and Walton have done at various ages and without income limitations.
The Board voting themselves such a large increase seems egregious.
RICHARD WILSON, ATLANTA
Coach, Falcons did nothing wrong
The NFL has really overreached in fining the Falcons and one of their coaches the outrageous amounts of money they have over the Shedur Sanders fiasco. How about the “perp?” What penalty has he faced? Hopefully, his dad took him to the woodshed with a stout switch. The coach left a laptop open in the privacy of his own home, assuming it was safe. I would have done the same thing.
In my “opinion,” in view of the fact that the son probably doesn’t have 100 grand lying around, should he be banned from all NFL activities, including setting foot in any Falcon properties, including games, wherever played? Leave Dad and the Falcons alone. They did nothing!
VAL AREIAS, ROSWELL
Making America great, or destroying its greatness?
President Trump campaigned to Make America Great Again. Then why does he seem hell-bent on destroying everything that has made the U.S. a great country? Including being:
- The leader of a world trade system with the world’s strongest economy — jeopardized by Trump’s obsession with tariffs imposed on even our closest trading partners;
- The leader of the free world and model of democracy — being destroyed by Trump’s alienation and bullying of democratic allies while cutting off foreign aid, cozying up to dictators like Putin, and acting like a dictator;
- A republic, governed by the Constitution and the Rule of Law, being destroyed by Trump’s attempt to govern by autocratic executive orders that (a) ignore the Constitution’s limits on presidential power and our laws, and (b) impose retaliatory sanctions and investigations on those supporting positions with which he disagrees, in violation of free speech.
I don’t think many voters signed on for this vision of America.
MARK VANDERBROEK, SMYRNA
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
A Ranger’s perspective on Trump’s first 100 days — the world is listening
Donald Trump’s team is unleashing our potential, proving America can outbuild and out innovate any rival.
Readers write
AJC writers are concerned about Trump's disdain for clean energy tax credits, the president abandoning Ukraine and the abolishment of the Department of Education
Redirecting focus of service away from Eastside Trail along Beltline would be a major setback, costing millions
Despite some objections to temporary construction impacts, the Atlanta Beltline should continue as planned, offering long-term mobility benefit.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts
The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.