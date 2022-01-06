There was a fine opinion article in the AJC on Dec. 29, by Michael Stumo, about one way to help American supply chain woes. His focal point was perfect: America needs to source critical materials and products from places not overseas.

Spot On! Only a few things are simply not possible to have without being imported from across the world, especially from nations not necessarily friendly to our critical needs. America is forced to rely on areas where some rare earth minerals and metals are located for mining. However, America can produce other goods for domestic marketing, some of which have currently threatened availability overseas (such as certain medications). Those could be withheld from us on a political whim. Australia recently told of their aluminum imported from China being of inferior grade, not usable for their warships.