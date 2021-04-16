Readers Write

The signature match for absentee ballot requests and voting is a holdover from the bygone era before photo ID’s.

My first Georgia driver’s license was just a piece of paper with my name, address and signature, and it had to be renewed every four years. Back in those days, all anyone had for identification when voting, absentee or in person, was the signature match on the line where you attest to be that person. This meant that your signature had to match the signature on your license when voting in person, or the signature on file with the voting registrar’s office when voting absentee.

The new requirement to use a photo ID when voting absentee is just pulling that portion of our election process into the 21st century with the rest of our election process. The list of things you cannot do without a photo ID now extends from seeing a doctor, to flying on a commercial aircraft, and almost everything in between. To me, saying people of color will be disenfranchised because they don’t have a photo ID is racist because it assumes they somehow do not have the ability to get a driver’s license or state issued ID because of their race or ethnicity.

GARY HENDERSON, MARIETTA