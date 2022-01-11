I would think it would be better to accept the results of a lost election and protect democracy than to upset the apple cart of democracy, supporting the false premise of a fraudulent election. But, unfortunately, former President Trump made a choice when he was narrowly elected and failed even to try to be president of all the people.

Trump’s lies have been well documented, and like a true showman, he saved the best for last. The “Big Lie” that he won the election is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most harmful lies in the history of our country. It is sad to see the law-and-order party helping spread this lie and bowing to Trump.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS