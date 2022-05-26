Democracy is, indeed, on the ballot.

MICHAEL HAREMSKI, DECATUR

Voters of conscious needed to stop ‘cancerous’ election fraud lie

The “Big Lie” that Biden did not win and Trump did not only persists but has grown even deeper. This cancerous lie continues metastasizing and infecting heretofore seemingly reasonable Republican politicians who perpetuate this lie at the national, state and local levels.

As the saying goes: “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” So these pols hope by repeating the “Big Lie” over and over that their supporters will vote for them, even though it’s been definitively proven over and over in court cases and recounts all over the country that Biden won fair and square.

The very body of our precious living democracy has been infected by this sustained, scurrilous, cancerous lie. It needs to end.

I implore all voters of good conscience to see this cancer for what it is and vote accordingly. Our democracy depends on your good sense.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR