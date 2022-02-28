Congratulations seem to be in order for Trump, FOX “News,” and all their ilk. I believe it is now time for them to launch a new “reality” show and name it “Dancing with the Czars.”

While they continue their relentless boasting and posting of counterfeit, bogus, and baseless propaganda-like attacks regarding: politics (with ignorant understanding of the Constitution and their unwavering support for authoritarian regimes); elections (with ceaseless efforts to control the ballot box); schools and CRT (which they still can’t identify or define); schools and eliminating and/or destroying books/texts (while Georgia and so many other so-called Red states rank pathetically low in literacy); immigration woes (unless it is to care for their homes or pick their fruits and vegetables); race (which they continue to ignore in their mad dash to return to the 1860s; freedom and rights (unless it involves non-whites and women); crime (through the twisted interpretation of the Second Amendment); law and order (which they apply to anyone but themselves); and health and science (through the promulgation of dangerous nonsense while at the same time protecting themselves).

J.M. SAULSON, PH.D., SNELLVILLE

