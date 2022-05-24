I have never heard any of this by any legislator.

PETER S. TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS

‘Deplorables’ can be found on both sides of political spectrum

I don’t reside on Mike Luckovich’s side of the political spectrum, but I used to view his cartoons anyway.

They could be witty and humorous. But Mr. Luckovich has gone the way of the late-night TV comedians, who used to employ enjoyable humor — even political humor — fit for any audience, regardless of the audience’s viewpoints, but now traffic in political weaponry rather than humor.

And that’s not only not funny, but it’s also sad. Something has been lost in that transition, and it seems “deplorables” are an expanding group on both sides of the political spectrum. As a result, I no longer waste time viewing either of the two daily political cartoons in the AJC.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA