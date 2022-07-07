I fear where we are headed.

PAUL GLASSER, DECATUR

Dems use ‘climate change’ as threat to those who disagree

When are so-called leaders going to wake up to the fact that oil is the current life’s blood of ours and every economy on the planet?

They have no viable plan for replacement -- windmills and solar panels will never generate enough power to run our factories, trucks, cars, or jet planes and, add to those, the thousands of critical products made from oil.

Democrat leaders are not interested in making life better for the American people. They want to use the concocted “climate change emergency” to enable the federal government to control every aspect of people’s lives.

Democrats have no policies that create wealth and, subsequently, jobs. Their only hope for total control is to use their new religion, “climate change,” to threaten, coerce and even prosecute those who disagree.

THOMAS GAMBESKI, CANTON