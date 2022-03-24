The fact that the U.S. is in the jaws of inflation rests squarely with Trump and his administration. Data from nonpartisan agencies (i.e. GOA, CBO) and organizations (i.e. Brookings, Pew) back that up. As the economy went into a spiral and the supply chain was upended due to the lack of timely COVID-19 restrictions, the GOP pushed back on vaccinations, masks and most everything that could have thwarted or slowed such devastation.

And don’t blame Ukraine-driven inflation on Biden either. If Trump were in office, we’d either be patting Putin on the back or in World War III, depending on which side of the bed Trump woke up on.

R.A. DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA