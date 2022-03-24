Biden’s decisions at home and abroad will hurt party in mid-terms
For the past month, sympathetic American citizens have witnessed the horrors of Putin’s war in Ukraine. Some wonder why did our President Biden not act sooner with sanctions on Russia as a deterrent before the war started. Others now ask why Biden is not providing the air power Ukraine is literally begging for to defend themselves. As horrific as the war in Ukraine is, it is removed from the U. S. border. And as time goes on, Americans turn their attention to their own lives. It has been reported a major influx of immigrants is headed to our Southern border. It could be that the American citizen’s generosity has worn thin as gas prices, food prices and prices of necessities skyrocket. Biden’s economic policies could be blamed. Combine this with his less-than-stellar handling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now, with spending billions on protecting the Ukraine border while leaving the U.S. border exposed, I predict the Democrats will not only lose in the mid-terms this but could spell disaster for the Biden presidency.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL
Trump, not Biden, to blame for country’s inflation
I find it interesting that the GOP has decided it can go after President Biden for America’s spiraling inflation.
The fact that the U.S. is in the jaws of inflation rests squarely with Trump and his administration. Data from nonpartisan agencies (i.e. GOA, CBO) and organizations (i.e. Brookings, Pew) back that up. As the economy went into a spiral and the supply chain was upended due to the lack of timely COVID-19 restrictions, the GOP pushed back on vaccinations, masks and most everything that could have thwarted or slowed such devastation.
And don’t blame Ukraine-driven inflation on Biden either. If Trump were in office, we’d either be patting Putin on the back or in World War III, depending on which side of the bed Trump woke up on.
R.A. DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA