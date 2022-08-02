JAY PRESTERA, PEACHTREE CORNERS

Instead of bickering, let’s work together to help our planet

Climate change science is fake news. Climate change science is a godsend and will save our planet.

Which is the truth? It doesn’t matter.

We can all agree that our beautiful planet is hotter now, there are more storms that cause more damage than usual, the sea levels are rising, and there are more wildfires and heatwaves in places that did not use to have them.

It really doesn’t matter whether we call it climate change or normal planetary occurrences, they are facts, and it only makes sense that if we can do something about them, we should.

We could all stand together about this instead of bickering and complaining so that we all can have a better and more productive life. Everyone alive on Earth is part of the plan if we could just think a little smarter and be more generous to those who need it.

DUSTY HAVERTY, WALESKA