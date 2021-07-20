Readers Write

Georgia voters deserve to know what is being done to us.

CLAUDIA KIRKWOOD, MACON

In praise of the obituaries

I’ve found the AJC obituaries a wonderful source of good news.

Don’t get me wrong – I know death is tragic. But reading an obituary, I often catch a glimpse of someone who has lived a good life, laughed and loved, and many times done something to make the world a bit better. It’s an antidote to all the ink spilled on crooks, criminals, and those who harm society.

I read about the latest murder or shooting, and hope I don’t run across someone like that today. It’s depressing and corrodes the bond I feel with my fellow humans. But when reading a well-written obituary, about a wonderful person I never met, I think I’d like to have known that person. It nudges me to ask: What have I done with my life? There’s a difference between resume accomplishments and obituary achievements.

WALTER F. HORNE, WALESKA