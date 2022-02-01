As a parent of three kids who attend public schools, I am so thankful for the teachers, staff and bus drivers who have worked tirelessly to help our children continue learning despite the ongoing stress of a 3-year global pandemic.

My family has been lucky compared to many others. Our teachers and staff have worked despite having their own families and selves to worry about. They have set an heroic example for our children about the importance of staying calm and working through a crisis. Three school years of COVID stress have taken a toll. Our kids are anxious, and learning has been hard. I hoped that our state legislators would suggest using our tax dollars to help our children. Nope. Instead, they are dancing to the tune paid for by groups like Heritage Action that want to attack public education. These lobbying groups don’t pay taxes; we do. And we do it so that we can invest in a better future for Georgia children. I urge our legislators to stop attacking public education for political sport.