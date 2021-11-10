DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Veterans are safeguard of the country

A person decides to go from civilian to military service for their country. The U.S. had a required draft until 1973 and is now all-volunteer military.

Federal regulation defines a veteran as: “A person who has served on active duty in the military and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.” Also, in 2016 President Obama signed legislation allowing National Guard and Reserve retirees without active-duty time to be recognized as veterans.

I believe veterans have a true supporting staff that needs recognition: the family of the veteran and the Veterans Administration. The family is present in heart, mind, and soul. The V.A. provides medical (physical and mental health) care after military service, finance (compensation, pension) and education.

Truly, the veteran is the safeguard of the country. The veteran’s promise is by oath and their dignity for their country.

As a veteran, I share thanks for giving: peace and good health to all.

