Vet thanks America for privilege to serve
During the Vietnam era, I don’t recall any parades. Now America has Veterans’ Day parades and does a nice job thanking veterans. Thank you, America, for the privilege of wearing America’s only red, white, and blue uniform -- that of the Marines.
In my platoon, one guy broke the record on the obstacle course, another was the top mathematics graduate at the U.S. Naval Academy, one had his Ph.D. in Mathematics from MIT, and another became a three-star general in charge of logistics for the Gulf War. They were Greek gods who could do everything. They were America’s best.
The training is transferable to life. Many have done well in business. We learned how to discipline ourselves to do more than we ever thought was possible.
Thank you, America!
DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW
Veterans are safeguard of the country
A person decides to go from civilian to military service for their country. The U.S. had a required draft until 1973 and is now all-volunteer military.
Federal regulation defines a veteran as: “A person who has served on active duty in the military and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.” Also, in 2016 President Obama signed legislation allowing National Guard and Reserve retirees without active-duty time to be recognized as veterans.
I believe veterans have a true supporting staff that needs recognition: the family of the veteran and the Veterans Administration. The family is present in heart, mind, and soul. The V.A. provides medical (physical and mental health) care after military service, finance (compensation, pension) and education.
Truly, the veteran is the safeguard of the country. The veteran’s promise is by oath and their dignity for their country.
As a veteran, I share thanks for giving: peace and good health to all.
LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK