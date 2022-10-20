Expanded welfare creates growing dependence on government

Re: “I’m an ER doctor afraid for my patients” (Atlanta Forward, Oct. 18). The doctor’s dismay is caused by a lack of free medical care. The lack of medical care for those with insurance is caused by the overcrowding of emergency rooms by non-insured freeloaders.

Offering expanded welfare has created a growing need for government dependence. Those dependent on taxpayer funding for their existence have grown in number due to politicians’ promise to eliminate inequity. Their promises have been fulfilled in part by offering free rent, food and a lifestyle free of responsibility. This lifestyle free of responsibility is the cause of hypertension and diabetes, which requires free treatment. A perpetual round-robin.

If the doctor’s fear is lessened, it will require a greater contribution by taxpayers: A vote for Abrams and Warnock will ensure that.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS